TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;74;NE;7;45%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;35%
Alice;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%
Alpine;Sunny;70;SSW;7;51%
Amarillo;Sunny;68;ESE;6;78%
Angleton;Sunny;72;NNE;3;96%
Arlington;Sunny;77;Calm;0;50%
Austin;Sunny;71;Calm;0;62%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;83%
Bay;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;74;NNE;4;85%
Beeville;Fog;71;Calm;0;97%
Borger;Sunny;67;Calm;0;81%
Bowie;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;59%
Breckenridge;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;57%
Brenham;Sunny;68;Calm;0;100%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;66%
Brownsville;Sunny;77;Calm;0;96%
Brownwood;Sunny;65;Calm;0;58%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;70%
Canadian;Sunny;67;ESE;6;88%
Castroville;Sunny;67;NNW;4;75%
Childress;Cloudy;69;ESE;9;75%
Cleburne;Sunny;70;E;5;67%
College Station;Mostly sunny;72;NE;3;78%
Comanche;Partly sunny;70;Calm;3;55%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Fog;73;WNW;6;100%
Corsicana;Sunny;67;Calm;0;78%
Cotulla;Sunny;74;ESE;3;76%
Dalhart;Partly sunny;64;W;3;77%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;3;59%
Dallas Redbird;Intermittent clouds;70;Calm;0;63%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;73;E;3;56%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;63%
Del Rio;Sunny;75;E;8;68%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;73;E;7;71%
Denton;Cloudy;67;NE;3;72%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;74;NNE;7;61%
Dumas;Sunny;63;E;5;92%
Edinburg;Sunny;78;Calm;0;83%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;76;NNE;7;45%
Ellington;Partly sunny;81;NW;6;78%
Falfurrias;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;54%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;7;53%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;76;E;3;53%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;ESE;6;44%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;59%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;63;Calm;0;71%
Gainesville;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;84%
Galveston;Partly sunny;78;SE;6;78%
Gatesville;Sunny;70;Calm;0;56%
Georgetown;Sunny;69;Calm;0;61%
Giddings;Sunny;67;Calm;0;83%
Gilmer;Sunny;65;Calm;0;89%
Graham;Cloudy;66;Calm;1;90%
Granbury;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;61%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;50%
Greenville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;73%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;71;ENE;16;52%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;49%
Harlingen;Sunny;73;WNW;5;100%
Hearne;Sunny;67;Calm;0;82%
Hebbronville;Sunny;70;Calm;1;85%
Henderson;Sunny;67;N;1;84%
Hereford;Sunny;67;W;3;72%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;75;E;7;55%
Hondo;Sunny;67;N;6;75%
Houston;Sunny;74;Calm;0;87%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;77;N;7;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;77;Calm;0;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;74;NNW;3;95%
Houston Clover;Sunny;76;N;3;97%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%
Houston Hull;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%
Huntsville;Sunny;71;Calm;0;83%
Ingleside;Fog;76;NW;5;86%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;63;N;1;92%
Jasper;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;100%
Junction;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;65%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;70;Calm;0;74%
Kerrville;Sunny;63;Calm;0;77%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;54%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;66;Calm;0;72%
Kingsville Nas;Fog;73;Calm;0;93%
La Grange;Sunny;72;Calm;0;82%
Lago Vista;Sunny;77;SW;3;53%
Lancaster;Hazy sunshine;70;Calm;0;66%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;6;80%
Llano;Sunny;68;Calm;0;59%
Longview;Sunny;70;Calm;1;76%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;72;E;7;62%
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;68;E;5;89%
Mcallen;Sunny;79;Calm;0;90%
Mcgregor;Sunny;67;Calm;0;62%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;90%
Mesquite;Sunny;64;Calm;0;72%
Midland;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;45%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;45%
Midlothian;Sunny;69;Calm;0;70%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;68;N;3;74%
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;65%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;64;Calm;0;90%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;3;89%
New Braunfels;Sunny;70;NNE;3;75%
Odessa;Cloudy;75;NE;6;49%
Orange;Sunny;72;Calm;0;99%
Palacios;Sunny;73;ENE;3;100%
Palestine;Sunny;74;E;6;69%
Pampa;Sunny;67;S;8;77%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;64;Calm;0;87%
Paris;Sunny;64;Calm;0;86%
Pecos;Sunny;74;ESE;8;50%
Perryton;Sunny;67;Calm;0;85%
Plainview;Partly sunny;70;N;6;70%
Pleasanton;Sunny;70;Calm;0;91%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;82;NW;4;82%
Port Isabel;Sunny;80;NW;4;80%
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;3;99%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;70;Calm;0;72%
Robstown;Fog;72;Calm;0;98%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;7;90%
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;5;65%
San Angelo;Cloudy;70;NW;3;52%
San Antonio;Sunny;74;Calm;1;64%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;71;Calm;0;78%
San Marcos;Sunny;65;Calm;0;77%
Seminole;Sunny;71;SSE;3;62%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;72;N;3;65%
Snyder;Sunny;74;ESE;8;46%
Sonora;Sunny;72;Calm;0;56%
Stephenville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;60%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;67;Calm;0;80%
Sweetwater;Sunny;78;Calm;0;32%
Temple;Sunny;68;Calm;0;65%
Terrell;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;65%
Tyler;Sunny;70;N;3;72%
Uvalde;Sunny;69;NE;5;69%
Vernon;Sunny;73;Calm;0;62%
Victoria;Sunny;74;N;2;87%
Waco;Sunny;75;NE;3;57%
Weslaco;Sunny;77;Calm;1;84%
Wharton;Fog;72;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;71;SE;3;66%
Wink;Cloudy;74;ESE;9;49%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;2;76%
_____
