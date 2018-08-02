TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;74;NE;7;45%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;35%

Alice;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%

Alpine;Sunny;70;SSW;7;51%

Amarillo;Sunny;68;ESE;6;78%

Angleton;Sunny;72;NNE;3;96%

Arlington;Sunny;77;Calm;0;50%

Austin;Sunny;71;Calm;0;62%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;83%

Bay;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;74;NNE;4;85%

Beeville;Fog;71;Calm;0;97%

Borger;Sunny;67;Calm;0;81%

Bowie;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;59%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;57%

Brenham;Sunny;68;Calm;0;100%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;66%

Brownsville;Sunny;77;Calm;0;96%

Brownwood;Sunny;65;Calm;0;58%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;70%

Canadian;Sunny;67;ESE;6;88%

Castroville;Sunny;67;NNW;4;75%

Childress;Cloudy;69;ESE;9;75%

Cleburne;Sunny;70;E;5;67%

College Station;Mostly sunny;72;NE;3;78%

Comanche;Partly sunny;70;Calm;3;55%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Fog;73;WNW;6;100%

Corsicana;Sunny;67;Calm;0;78%

Cotulla;Sunny;74;ESE;3;76%

Dalhart;Partly sunny;64;W;3;77%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;3;59%

Dallas Redbird;Intermittent clouds;70;Calm;0;63%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;73;E;3;56%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;63%

Del Rio;Sunny;75;E;8;68%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;73;E;7;71%

Denton;Cloudy;67;NE;3;72%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;74;NNE;7;61%

Dumas;Sunny;63;E;5;92%

Edinburg;Sunny;78;Calm;0;83%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;76;NNE;7;45%

Ellington;Partly sunny;81;NW;6;78%

Falfurrias;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;54%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;7;53%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;76;E;3;53%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;ESE;6;44%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;59%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;63;Calm;0;71%

Gainesville;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;84%

Galveston;Partly sunny;78;SE;6;78%

Gatesville;Sunny;70;Calm;0;56%

Georgetown;Sunny;69;Calm;0;61%

Giddings;Sunny;67;Calm;0;83%

Gilmer;Sunny;65;Calm;0;89%

Graham;Cloudy;66;Calm;1;90%

Granbury;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;61%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;50%

Greenville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;71;ENE;16;52%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;49%

Harlingen;Sunny;73;WNW;5;100%

Hearne;Sunny;67;Calm;0;82%

Hebbronville;Sunny;70;Calm;1;85%

Henderson;Sunny;67;N;1;84%

Hereford;Sunny;67;W;3;72%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;75;E;7;55%

Hondo;Sunny;67;N;6;75%

Houston;Sunny;74;Calm;0;87%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;77;N;7;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;77;Calm;0;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;74;NNW;3;95%

Houston Clover;Sunny;76;N;3;97%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

Huntsville;Sunny;71;Calm;0;83%

Ingleside;Fog;76;NW;5;86%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;63;N;1;92%

Jasper;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;65%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;70;Calm;0;74%

Kerrville;Sunny;63;Calm;0;77%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;54%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;66;Calm;0;72%

Kingsville Nas;Fog;73;Calm;0;93%

La Grange;Sunny;72;Calm;0;82%

Lago Vista;Sunny;77;SW;3;53%

Lancaster;Hazy sunshine;70;Calm;0;66%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;6;80%

Llano;Sunny;68;Calm;0;59%

Longview;Sunny;70;Calm;1;76%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;72;E;7;62%

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;68;E;5;89%

Mcallen;Sunny;79;Calm;0;90%

Mcgregor;Sunny;67;Calm;0;62%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;90%

Mesquite;Sunny;64;Calm;0;72%

Midland;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;45%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;45%

Midlothian;Sunny;69;Calm;0;70%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;68;N;3;74%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;65%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;64;Calm;0;90%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;3;89%

New Braunfels;Sunny;70;NNE;3;75%

Odessa;Cloudy;75;NE;6;49%

Orange;Sunny;72;Calm;0;99%

Palacios;Sunny;73;ENE;3;100%

Palestine;Sunny;74;E;6;69%

Pampa;Sunny;67;S;8;77%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;64;Calm;0;87%

Paris;Sunny;64;Calm;0;86%

Pecos;Sunny;74;ESE;8;50%

Perryton;Sunny;67;Calm;0;85%

Plainview;Partly sunny;70;N;6;70%

Pleasanton;Sunny;70;Calm;0;91%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;82;NW;4;82%

Port Isabel;Sunny;80;NW;4;80%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;3;99%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;70;Calm;0;72%

Robstown;Fog;72;Calm;0;98%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;7;90%

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;5;65%

San Angelo;Cloudy;70;NW;3;52%

San Antonio;Sunny;74;Calm;1;64%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;71;Calm;0;78%

San Marcos;Sunny;65;Calm;0;77%

Seminole;Sunny;71;SSE;3;62%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;72;N;3;65%

Snyder;Sunny;74;ESE;8;46%

Sonora;Sunny;72;Calm;0;56%

Stephenville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;60%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;67;Calm;0;80%

Sweetwater;Sunny;78;Calm;0;32%

Temple;Sunny;68;Calm;0;65%

Terrell;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;65%

Tyler;Sunny;70;N;3;72%

Uvalde;Sunny;69;NE;5;69%

Vernon;Sunny;73;Calm;0;62%

Victoria;Sunny;74;N;2;87%

Waco;Sunny;75;NE;3;57%

Weslaco;Sunny;77;Calm;1;84%

Wharton;Fog;72;Calm;0;96%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;71;SE;3;66%

Wink;Cloudy;74;ESE;9;49%

Zapata;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;2;76%

