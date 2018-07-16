TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;74;S;6;76%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;71%
Alice;Fog;74;SE;5;96%
Alpine;Clear;63;SW;9;84%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;5;78%
Angleton;Sunny;76;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Sunny;79;S;7;73%
Austin;Cloudy;76;N;5;90%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;75;SSW;6;96%
Bay;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;98%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;77;SW;3;95%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;98%
Borger;Partly sunny;75;SSW;6;65%
Bowie;Sunny;74;SE;3;75%
Breckenridge;Hazy sunshine;76;S;6;69%
Brenham;Partly sunny;77;WSW;3;97%
Bridgeport;Sunny;73;Calm;0;74%
Brownsville;Clear;82;SSE;9;90%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;75;SSE;5;79%
Burnet;Partly sunny;77;S;8;84%
Canadian;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;92%
Castroville;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;91%
Childress;Sunny;75;NNE;6;75%
Cleburne;Sunny;77;SSE;8;83%
College Station;Partly sunny;74;S;3;100%
Comanche;Sunny;76;Calm;6;82%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;78;SSE;8;100%
Corsicana;Cloudy;77;SSW;8;87%
Cotulla;Clear;76;SSE;7;90%
Dalhart;Clear;64;WNW;6;83%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;83;SSW;7;67%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;81;S;6;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;81;S;9;66%
Decatur;Hazy sunshine;80;S;6;60%
Del Rio;Mostly clear;80;E;10;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;79;SE;12;77%
Denton;Sunny;78;S;7;70%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;75;ESE;7;64%
Dumas;Partly sunny;68;W;5;80%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;9;91%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;69;N;2;85%
Ellington;Intermittent clouds;78;NW;2;89%
Falfurrias;Clear;76;E;3;92%
Fort Hood;Sunny;76;SSW;9;84%
Fort Worth;Sunny;78;S;7;73%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;82;S;10;62%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;81;S;7;60%
Fort Worth Spinks;Hazy sunshine;79;SSE;7;73%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;83%
Gainesville;Sunny;74;S;3;78%
Galveston;Cloudy;82;SSW;9;81%
Gatesville;Sunny;75;SSE;3;88%
Georgetown;Sunny;77;S;9;84%
Giddings;Cloudy;72;S;3;95%
Gilmer;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%
Graham;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%
Granbury;Sunny;80;SE;5;67%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;S;7;73%
Greenville;Sunny;81;S;3;73%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;65;NE;17;75%
Hamilton;Sunny;74;S;8;86%
Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;9;97%
Hearne;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;94%
Henderson;Sunny;75;Calm;0;89%
Hereford;Partly cloudy;68;SE;5;83%
Hillsboro;Sunny;77;S;7;85%
Hondo;Cloudy;78;ESE;6;86%
Houston;Sunny;79;SSW;7;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;77;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;79;SSW;7;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;77;SSW;3;96%
Houston Hull;Sunny;78;S;3;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;96%
Huntsville;Sunny;76;S;7;93%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;81;SSW;9;84%
Jacksonville;Sunny;75;SSW;4;95%
Jasper;Fog;66;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Clear;76;SE;6;87%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;8;88%
Kerrville;Cloudy;74;SSE;9;85%
Killeen;Sunny;76;SSW;9;84%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;SSW;7;90%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;78;SSE;7;92%
La Grange;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;99%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;7;89%
Lancaster;Sunny;76;Calm;0;79%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;78;SE;14;81%
Llano;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Longview;Sunny;77;SSW;5;83%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;72;SE;4;76%
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Mcallen;Clear;82;SSE;12;87%
Mcgregor;Sunny;77;S;7;84%
Mckinney;Sunny;77;SSE;5;81%
Mesquite;Sunny;75;S;6;84%
Midland;Clear;75;Calm;0;72%
Midland Airpark;Clear;75;Calm;0;72%
Midlothian;Sunny;75;SSE;5;84%
Mineola;Sunny;77;S;5;85%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SE;7;73%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;S;3;85%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;75;SSW;4;94%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;75;SW;3;93%
Odessa;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;80%
Orange;Sunny;79;WSW;3;98%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;8;84%
Palestine;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%
Pampa;Sunny;72;SSW;5;70%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;73%
Paris;Sunny;78;SW;7;81%
Pecos;Clear;72;Calm;0;91%
Perryton;Sunny;70;Calm;0;91%
Plainview;Clear;67;Calm;0;80%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;76;ESE;5;100%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;82;S;14;84%
Port Isabel;Sunny;81;SSE;9;87%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;90%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;75;S;5;94%
Robstown;Clear;77;SE;6;94%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;81%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;71;SSE;10;92%
San Angelo;Clear;78;S;9;68%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;90%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;S;7;94%
Seminole;Clear;71;Calm;0;75%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;78;S;7;75%
Snyder;Clear;72;S;7;79%
Sonora;Clear;75;S;7;83%
Stephenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;77%
Sulphur Springs;Hazy sunshine;78;Calm;0;81%
Sweetwater;Clear;74;S;9;63%
Temple;Sunny;76;S;9;90%
Terrell;Sunny;78;S;6;75%
Tyler;Sunny;77;SW;7;85%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;75;E;6;88%
Vernon;Sunny;73;NNE;5;84%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;94%
Waco;Sunny;78;S;9;81%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;90%
Wharton;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;75;SSW;6;85%
Wink;Mostly clear;72;NNE;3;90%
Zapata;Partly sunny;78;SSE;8;80%
_____
