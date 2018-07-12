TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM CDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;92;SSE;9;30%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;96;SSE;10;25%

Alice;Sunny;86;SE;12;60%

Alpine;Sunny;83;SE;8;34%

Amarillo;Intermittent clouds;87;SSE;17;33%

Angleton;Sunny;84;S;7;74%

Arlington;Sunny;93;SE;9;38%

Austin;Sunny;89;N;5;47%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;92;SSE;8;45%

Bay;Sunny;85;S;7;71%

Beaumont;Cloudy;84;SE;8;58%

Beeville;Sunny;84;SSE;9;59%

Borger;Partly sunny;92;SSE;15;28%

Bowie;Sunny;92;Calm;0;42%

Breckenridge;Sunny;94;SE;14;31%

Brenham;Sunny;90;ESE;6;53%

Bridgeport;Sunny;95;S;7;31%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;86;SE;15;69%

Brownwood;Showers;93;SE;12;30%

Burnet;Sunny;91;SE;9;41%

Canadian;Sunny;89;S;10;37%

Castroville;Sunny;92;SE;6;33%

Childress;Sunny;93;S;9;30%

Cleburne;Sunny;88;E;12;51%

College Station;Sunny;89;SE;9;58%

Comanche;Sunny;89;E;10;43%

Conroe;Sunny;86;SSW;5;71%

Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;83;SE;12;79%

Corsicana;Sunny;86;S;8;60%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;93;SE;14;36%

Dalhart;Sunny;88;SSE;15;29%

Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;94;ESE;12;40%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;92;SE;8;43%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;93;SE;8;41%

Decatur;Sunny;92;SE;9;45%

Del Rio;Sunny;96;SE;12;32%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;96;SE;16;29%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;8;43%

Dryden;Sunny;91;ESE;13;32%

Dumas;Sunny;85;SSE;13;37%

Edinburg;Sunny;90;SE;12;54%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;11;31%

Ellington;Partly sunny;90;S;10;55%

Falfurrias;Sunny;88;ESE;10;61%

Fort Hood;Sunny;95;SE;13;33%

Fort Worth;Sunny;91;SE;13;44%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;95;SE;9;38%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;96;SE;15;35%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;94;SE;9;38%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;89;S;9;35%

Gainesville;Sunny;88;ESE;7;50%

Galveston;Sunny;85;S;8;74%

Gatesville;Sunny;93;N;7;38%

Georgetown;Cloudy;89;SSE;9;48%

Giddings;Sunny;87;SSE;5;50%

Gilmer;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;Calm;0;100%

Graham;Sunny;92;SE;8;40%

Granbury;Sunny;96;SE;7;32%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;93;SE;9;38%

Greenville;Sunny;86;SSE;6;58%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;46%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;10;32%

Harlingen;Sunny;86;ESE;18;66%

Hearne;Sunny;87;SE;6;59%

Hebbronville;Sunny;91;SSE;10;35%

Henderson;Cloudy;80;SSW;5;86%

Hereford;Partly sunny;87;S;18;32%

Hillsboro;Sunny;91;E;8;46%

Hondo;Sunny;93;ESE;13;40%

Houston;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;40%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny w/ showers;87;S;10;71%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;40%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;86;Calm;0;73%

Houston Clover;Sunny;87;SSE;9;71%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;88;Calm;0;69%

Houston Hull;Sunny;88;S;9;65%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;87;ESE;12;71%

Huntsville;Sunny;90;S;5;49%

Ingleside;Sunny;87;SSE;12;64%

Jacksonville;Rain;82;NNW;5;73%

Jasper;Sunny;84;Calm;0;80%

Junction;Sunny;92;SSE;14;35%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;93;SE;9;40%

Kerrville;Sunny;89;SSE;9;39%

Killeen;Sunny;95;SE;13;33%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;95;SSE;10;38%

Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;88;SE;16;58%

La Grange;Sunny;89;SSE;3;56%

Lago Vista;Sunny;90;SSE;6;44%

Lancaster;Sunny;88;SE;6;55%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;99;SSE;12;26%

Llano;Sunny;95;SSE;9;33%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;80;N;5;84%

Lubbock;Cloudy;87;S;18;33%

Lufkin;Sunny;85;SE;3;76%

Mcallen;Sunny;91;SE;16;49%

Mcgregor;Sunny;96;SSE;12;36%

Mckinney;Sunny;89;SE;8;56%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;7;65%

Midland;Sunny;94;S;12;27%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;94;S;12;27%

Midlothian;Sunny;92;ESE;5;43%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;80;ESE;6;80%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;92;SSE;7;39%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;Calm;0;88%

Nacogdoches;Showers;76;E;7;90%

New Braunfels;Sunny;90;SE;10;43%

Odessa;Sunny;91;S;13;27%

Orange;Sunny;77;NNW;3;91%

Palacios;Sunny;86;SSE;10;74%

Palestine;Partly Sunny w/ showers;78;ESE;3;89%

Pampa;Partly sunny;91;SSE;14;27%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;90;SSE;13;27%

Paris;Cloudy;87;SSE;3;67%

Pecos;Sunny;89;W;7;37%

Perryton;Sunny;92;S;16;27%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;12;32%

Pleasanton;Sunny;91;SSE;9;40%

Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;84;ESE;10;70%

Port Isabel;Sunny;84;SE;14;71%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;86;SSE;9;64%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;91;SE;9;45%

Robstown;Sunny;84;SE;12;69%

Rockport;Sunny;84;SE;9;69%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;86;SSE;13;41%

San Angelo;Sunny;94;SSE;8;26%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;91;SE;10;45%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;92;ESE;12;45%

San Marcos;Sunny;92;SSE;7;45%

Seminole;Sunny;88;S;9;34%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;83;E;8;65%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;9;31%

Sonora;Partly sunny;91;SSE;5;33%

Stephenville;Sunny;91;E;8;42%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;Calm;0;66%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;94;SE;9;23%

Temple;Sunny;92;SSE;12;43%

Terrell;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;S;5;71%

Tyler;Partly sunny;82;SW;7;69%

Uvalde;Sunny;93;ESE;10;34%

Vernon;Sunny;99;ESE;13;25%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;10;65%

Waco;Sunny;94;SE;14;36%

Weslaco;Sunny;89;SE;14;56%

Wharton;Sunny;84;SSE;7;66%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;96;ESE;14;33%

Wink;Sunny;91;SSE;8;29%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;93;SE;11;33%

