TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM CDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;92;SSE;9;30%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;96;SSE;10;25%
Alice;Sunny;86;SE;12;60%
Alpine;Sunny;83;SE;8;34%
Amarillo;Intermittent clouds;87;SSE;17;33%
Angleton;Sunny;84;S;7;74%
Arlington;Sunny;93;SE;9;38%
Austin;Sunny;89;N;5;47%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;92;SSE;8;45%
Bay;Sunny;85;S;7;71%
Beaumont;Cloudy;84;SE;8;58%
Beeville;Sunny;84;SSE;9;59%
Borger;Partly sunny;92;SSE;15;28%
Bowie;Sunny;92;Calm;0;42%
Breckenridge;Sunny;94;SE;14;31%
Brenham;Sunny;90;ESE;6;53%
Bridgeport;Sunny;95;S;7;31%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;86;SE;15;69%
Brownwood;Showers;93;SE;12;30%
Burnet;Sunny;91;SE;9;41%
Canadian;Sunny;89;S;10;37%
Castroville;Sunny;92;SE;6;33%
Childress;Sunny;93;S;9;30%
Cleburne;Sunny;88;E;12;51%
College Station;Sunny;89;SE;9;58%
Comanche;Sunny;89;E;10;43%
Conroe;Sunny;86;SSW;5;71%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;83;SE;12;79%
Corsicana;Sunny;86;S;8;60%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;93;SE;14;36%
Dalhart;Sunny;88;SSE;15;29%
Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;94;ESE;12;40%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;92;SE;8;43%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;93;SE;8;41%
Decatur;Sunny;92;SE;9;45%
Del Rio;Sunny;96;SE;12;32%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;96;SE;16;29%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;8;43%
Dryden;Sunny;91;ESE;13;32%
Dumas;Sunny;85;SSE;13;37%
Edinburg;Sunny;90;SE;12;54%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;11;31%
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;S;10;55%
Falfurrias;Sunny;88;ESE;10;61%
Fort Hood;Sunny;95;SE;13;33%
Fort Worth;Sunny;91;SE;13;44%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;95;SE;9;38%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;96;SE;15;35%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;94;SE;9;38%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;89;S;9;35%
Gainesville;Sunny;88;ESE;7;50%
Galveston;Sunny;85;S;8;74%
Gatesville;Sunny;93;N;7;38%
Georgetown;Cloudy;89;SSE;9;48%
Giddings;Sunny;87;SSE;5;50%
Gilmer;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;Calm;0;100%
Graham;Sunny;92;SE;8;40%
Granbury;Sunny;96;SE;7;32%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;93;SE;9;38%
Greenville;Sunny;86;SSE;6;58%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;46%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;10;32%
Harlingen;Sunny;86;ESE;18;66%
Hearne;Sunny;87;SE;6;59%
Hebbronville;Sunny;91;SSE;10;35%
Henderson;Cloudy;80;SSW;5;86%
Hereford;Partly sunny;87;S;18;32%
Hillsboro;Sunny;91;E;8;46%
Hondo;Sunny;93;ESE;13;40%
Houston;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;40%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny w/ showers;87;S;10;71%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;40%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;86;Calm;0;73%
Houston Clover;Sunny;87;SSE;9;71%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;88;Calm;0;69%
Houston Hull;Sunny;88;S;9;65%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;87;ESE;12;71%
Huntsville;Sunny;90;S;5;49%
Ingleside;Sunny;87;SSE;12;64%
Jacksonville;Rain;82;NNW;5;73%
Jasper;Sunny;84;Calm;0;80%
Junction;Sunny;92;SSE;14;35%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;93;SE;9;40%
Kerrville;Sunny;89;SSE;9;39%
Killeen;Sunny;95;SE;13;33%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;95;SSE;10;38%
Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;88;SE;16;58%
La Grange;Sunny;89;SSE;3;56%
Lago Vista;Sunny;90;SSE;6;44%
Lancaster;Sunny;88;SE;6;55%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;99;SSE;12;26%
Llano;Sunny;95;SSE;9;33%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;80;N;5;84%
Lubbock;Cloudy;87;S;18;33%
Lufkin;Sunny;85;SE;3;76%
Mcallen;Sunny;91;SE;16;49%
Mcgregor;Sunny;96;SSE;12;36%
Mckinney;Sunny;89;SE;8;56%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;7;65%
Midland;Sunny;94;S;12;27%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;94;S;12;27%
Midlothian;Sunny;92;ESE;5;43%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;80;ESE;6;80%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;92;SSE;7;39%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;Calm;0;88%
Nacogdoches;Showers;76;E;7;90%
New Braunfels;Sunny;90;SE;10;43%
Odessa;Sunny;91;S;13;27%
Orange;Sunny;77;NNW;3;91%
Palacios;Sunny;86;SSE;10;74%
Palestine;Partly Sunny w/ showers;78;ESE;3;89%
Pampa;Partly sunny;91;SSE;14;27%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;90;SSE;13;27%
Paris;Cloudy;87;SSE;3;67%
Pecos;Sunny;89;W;7;37%
Perryton;Sunny;92;S;16;27%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;12;32%
Pleasanton;Sunny;91;SSE;9;40%
Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;84;ESE;10;70%
Port Isabel;Sunny;84;SE;14;71%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;86;SSE;9;64%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;91;SE;9;45%
Robstown;Sunny;84;SE;12;69%
Rockport;Sunny;84;SE;9;69%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;86;SSE;13;41%
San Angelo;Sunny;94;SSE;8;26%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;91;SE;10;45%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;92;ESE;12;45%
San Marcos;Sunny;92;SSE;7;45%
Seminole;Sunny;88;S;9;34%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;83;E;8;65%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;9;31%
Sonora;Partly sunny;91;SSE;5;33%
Stephenville;Sunny;91;E;8;42%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;Calm;0;66%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;94;SE;9;23%
Temple;Sunny;92;SSE;12;43%
Terrell;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;S;5;71%
Tyler;Partly sunny;82;SW;7;69%
Uvalde;Sunny;93;ESE;10;34%
Vernon;Sunny;99;ESE;13;25%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;10;65%
Waco;Sunny;94;SE;14;36%
Weslaco;Sunny;89;SE;14;56%
Wharton;Sunny;84;SSE;7;66%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;96;ESE;14;33%
Wink;Sunny;91;SSE;8;29%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;93;SE;11;33%
