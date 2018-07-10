TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Abilene Dyess;Intermittent clouds;69;Calm;0;86%

Alice;Fog;74;NE;3;96%

Alpine;Clear;63;Calm;0;95%

Amarillo;Intermittent clouds;67;S;6;77%

Angleton;Sunny;75;N;3;93%

Arlington;Sunny;75;Calm;0;82%

Austin;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

Austin Bergstrom;Fog;73;Calm;0;100%

Bay;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;1;100%

Beeville;Fog;74;NE;5;100%

Borger;Sunny;71;S;6;68%

Bowie;Sunny;71;Calm;0;95%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;74;S;5;90%

Brenham;Fog;73;Calm;0;100%

Bridgeport;Sunny;71;Calm;0;99%

Brownsville;Clear;78;E;5;96%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;98%

Burnet;Cloudy;73;S;5;93%

Canadian;Sunny;70;Calm;0;92%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Childress;Sunny;74;Calm;0;78%

Cleburne;Cloudy;73;S;7;100%

College Station;Sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Comanche;Sunny;72;Calm;3;100%

Conroe;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;77;ESE;5;100%

Corsicana;Cloudy;73;S;5;96%

Cotulla;Clear;74;E;6;100%

Dalhart;Sunny;63;Calm;0;75%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;6;78%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;84%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;90%

Decatur;Sunny;74;Calm;0;83%

Del Rio;Clear;74;E;9;90%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;73;E;9;90%

Denton;Sunny;73;SSE;6;90%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;8;95%

Dumas;Sunny;63;SE;7;80%

Edinburg;Sunny;77;ESE;3;93%

El Paso;Cloudy;72;N;2;73%

Ellington;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Clear;74;NNE;3;94%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;74;S;3;90%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;72;S;5;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;76;S;6;81%

Fort Worth Nas;Intermittent clouds;76;S;9;79%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;83%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;88%

Gainesville;Sunny;71;S;3;96%

Galveston;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;90%

Gatesville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;94%

Giddings;Sunny;62;Calm;0;97%

Gilmer;Cloudy;72;S;3;100%

Graham;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;83%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;75;Calm;0;82%

Greenville;Partly sunny;77;SSW;3;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;63;N;5;74%

Hamilton;Sunny;73;SSW;3;100%

Harlingen;Clear;76;E;5;100%

Hearne;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;95%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;98%

Hereford;Sunny;62;Calm;0;84%

Hillsboro;Partly Sunny w/ showers;73;S;5;98%

Hondo;Cloudy;76;ENE;5;90%

Houston;Sunny;77;Calm;0;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;77;Calm;0;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Fog;73;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Sunny;75;Calm;0;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Huntsville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Ingleside;Sunny;79;Calm;0;85%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;72;S;2;96%

Jasper;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Cloudy;72;ESE;6;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;3;92%

Kerrville;Cloudy;72;S;6;88%

Killeen;Cloudy;74;S;3;90%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;73;SSW;5;93%

Kingsville Nas;Fog;75;NNE;5;96%

La Grange;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;99%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;99%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Laredo;Cloudy;76;SE;7;89%

Llano;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Longview;Cloudy;75;WSW;2;90%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;79%

Lufkin;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Mcallen;Clear;79;ESE;7;90%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;3;96%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;5;100%

Midland;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;79%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;79%

Midlothian;Sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Cloudy;74;SE;4;95%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;87%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Odessa;Cloudy;71;E;3;83%

Orange;Sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Sunny;75;NE;3;100%

Palestine;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Sunny;66;S;7;85%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;88%

Paris;Intermittent clouds;72;S;5;100%

Pecos;Clear;70;ENE;6;89%

Perryton;Sunny;66;S;6;87%

Plainview;Sunny;64;Calm;0;87%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;75;SE;3;100%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;81;SE;7;86%

Port Isabel;Sunny;80;ESE;3;92%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;77;Calm;0;91%

Randolph AFB;Fog;73;Calm;0;100%

Robstown;Sunny;75;ENE;3;98%

Rockport;Partly sunny;80;SSE;5;84%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;69;SE;8;89%

San Angelo;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%

San Antonio;Cloudy;75;Calm;1;93%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

San Marcos;Fog;73;Calm;0;100%

Seminole;Clear;67;ENE;3;96%

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;73;S;4;94%

Snyder;Sunny;70;Calm;0;91%

Sonora;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;75;Calm;0;92%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;81%

Temple;Cloudy;72;S;6;96%

Terrell;Cloudy;73;S;3;93%

Tyler;Cloudy;74;S;3;91%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;73;E;6;96%

Vernon;Sunny;73;NNE;3;89%

Victoria;Partly sunny;74;N;3;97%

Waco;Cloudy;75;S;7;84%

Weslaco;Clear;76;ESE;3;92%

Wharton;Fog;71;Calm;0;97%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;75;Calm;0;85%

Wink;Cloudy;71;E;8;83%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;75;NNE;3;92%

