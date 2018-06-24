TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;93;SSW;15;43%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;92;SSE;23;44%

Alice;Partly sunny;93;SSE;15;51%

Alpine;Sunny;96;SW;9;15%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;92;NNE;19;48%

Angleton;Showers;85;S;15;74%

Arlington;Sunny;90;S;13;48%

Austin;Partly sunny;94;SSE;8;43%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;93;SSE;22;46%

Bay;Partly sunny;89;SSE;14;65%

Beaumont;Cloudy;89;S;12;66%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;20;60%

Borger;Cloudy;72;E;24;63%

Bowie;Sunny;90;SSE;14;49%

Breckenridge;Sunny;94;S;17;38%

Brenham;Partly sunny;92;S;10;55%

Bridgeport;Sunny;92;S;13;42%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;SE;22;60%

Brownwood;Sunny;96;S;12;39%

Burnet;Sunny;92;S;13;42%

Canadian;Cloudy;73;E;18;75%

Castroville;Sunny;93;S;14;38%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;92;N;7;50%

Cleburne;Sunny;93;SSE;17;46%

College Station;Partly sunny;93;SSE;20;53%

Comanche;Sunny;94;S;14;43%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;92;S;14;59%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;87;SSE;17;76%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;93;SSE;17;49%

Cotulla;Sunny;95;SE;9;42%

Dalhart;Cloudy;65;ENE;17;75%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;S;17;48%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;93;SSE;20;45%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;90;S;20;51%

Decatur;Sunny;90;SSE;17;47%

Del Rio;Sunny;94;ESE;15;48%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;90;SE;10;54%

Denton;Partly sunny;91;S;16;49%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;7;43%

Dumas;Cloudy;66;E;18;76%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;95;SE;16;54%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;95;W;16;17%

Ellington;Cloudy;90;S;12;65%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SE;12;54%

Fort Hood;Sunny;91;S;16;46%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;93;SSE;14;51%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;92;S;16;50%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;91;SSE;16;48%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;SSE;13;46%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;90;SSW;13;43%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;56%

Galveston;Cloudy;87;S;13;76%

Gatesville;Sunny;93;S;12;43%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;51%

Giddings;Partly sunny;89;S;14;54%

Gilmer;Partly sunny w/ showers;89;SSE;12;55%

Graham;Sunny;93;SSE;9;44%

Granbury;Sunny;96;SSE;17;36%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;S;13;48%

Greenville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;16;45%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;89;WSW;31;15%

Hamilton;Sunny;94;SSW;14;40%

Harlingen;Cloudy;90;SE;22;67%

Hearne;Partly sunny;91;S;13;54%

Hebbronville;Sunny;91;SSE;12;47%

Henderson;Cloudy;89;S;9;54%

Hereford;Sunny;88;NNE;22;47%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;93;S;16;47%

Hondo;Sunny;96;S;14;42%

Houston;Sunny;93;S;10;49%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;90;S;13;63%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;93;S;10;49%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;89;S;9;64%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;67%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;10;56%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;13;57%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;92;SSE;16;57%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;91;S;10;55%

Ingleside;Cloudy;89;S;16;66%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;88;SSW;9;61%

Jasper;Cloudy;90;S;10;66%

Junction;Sunny;94;S;16;42%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;93;SE;13;46%

Kerrville;Sunny;92;S;14;47%

Killeen;Sunny;91;S;16;46%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;91;S;15;48%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;59%

La Grange;Cloudy;92;S;13;58%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;92;S;13;42%

Lancaster;Sunny;91;S;17;49%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;91;SSE;16;45%

Llano;Sunny;97;SSW;10;38%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;8;54%

Lubbock;Sunny;97;SW;21;30%

Lufkin;Cloudy;92;SSE;10;53%

Mcallen;Sunny;95;SE;23;53%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;93;S;16;46%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;S;20;46%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;S;16;43%

Midland;Sunny;99;SW;13;30%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;99;SW;13;30%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;91;S;17;49%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;89;S;10;58%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;95;SSE;18;38%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;SE;6;67%

Nacogdoches;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;8;62%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;95;S;17;43%

Odessa;Sunny;98;WSW;17;22%

Orange;Cloudy;89;S;10;72%

Palacios;Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;71%

Palestine;Partly sunny;91;SE;10;54%

Pampa;Cloudy;72;E;30;68%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;72;E;25;64%

Paris;Partly sunny;84;SE;14;69%

Pecos;Sunny;103;SW;18;12%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;23;73%

Plainview;Sunny;92;Calm;0;33%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;94;SE;14;40%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;86;SE;15;73%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;89;SE;18;62%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;SE;18;62%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;91;S;14;50%

Robstown;Partly sunny;87;SE;16;69%

Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;15;71%

Rocksprings;Sunny;92;SSE;15;45%

San Angelo;Sunny;99;S;15;33%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;94;S;13;52%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;96;S;9;42%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;S;13;53%

Seminole;Sunny;98;SW;17;17%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;89;SSE;15;59%

Snyder;Sunny;94;SSW;12;42%

Sonora;Sunny;93;S;16;38%

Stephenville;Sunny;93;SSE;15;40%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;55%

Sweetwater;Sunny;94;SSW;12;36%

Temple;Sunny;94;S;24;47%

Terrell;Partly sunny;93;S;20;43%

Tyler;Partly sunny;89;S;13;58%

Uvalde;Sunny;91;SSW;8;49%

Vernon;Partly sunny;94;SSE;18;43%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;16;61%

Waco;Sunny;96;S;18;38%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;91;SE;17;64%

Wharton;Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;58%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;92;SSE;24;46%

Wink;Sunny;102;WSW;13;14%

Zapata;Mostly sunny;93;S;10;41%

_____

