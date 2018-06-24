TX Current Conditions
Updated 2:04 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;93;SSW;15;43%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;92;SSE;23;44%
Alice;Partly sunny;93;SSE;15;51%
Alpine;Sunny;96;SW;9;15%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;92;NNE;19;48%
Angleton;Showers;85;S;15;74%
Arlington;Sunny;90;S;13;48%
Austin;Partly sunny;94;SSE;8;43%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;93;SSE;22;46%
Bay;Partly sunny;89;SSE;14;65%
Beaumont;Cloudy;89;S;12;66%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;20;60%
Borger;Cloudy;72;E;24;63%
Bowie;Sunny;90;SSE;14;49%
Breckenridge;Sunny;94;S;17;38%
Brenham;Partly sunny;92;S;10;55%
Bridgeport;Sunny;92;S;13;42%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;SE;22;60%
Brownwood;Sunny;96;S;12;39%
Burnet;Sunny;92;S;13;42%
Canadian;Cloudy;73;E;18;75%
Castroville;Sunny;93;S;14;38%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;92;N;7;50%
Cleburne;Sunny;93;SSE;17;46%
College Station;Partly sunny;93;SSE;20;53%
Comanche;Sunny;94;S;14;43%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;92;S;14;59%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;87;SSE;17;76%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;93;SSE;17;49%
Cotulla;Sunny;95;SE;9;42%
Dalhart;Cloudy;65;ENE;17;75%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;S;17;48%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;93;SSE;20;45%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;90;S;20;51%
Decatur;Sunny;90;SSE;17;47%
Del Rio;Sunny;94;ESE;15;48%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;90;SE;10;54%
Denton;Partly sunny;91;S;16;49%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;7;43%
Dumas;Cloudy;66;E;18;76%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;95;SE;16;54%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;95;W;16;17%
Ellington;Cloudy;90;S;12;65%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SE;12;54%
Fort Hood;Sunny;91;S;16;46%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;93;SSE;14;51%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;92;S;16;50%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;91;SSE;16;48%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;SSE;13;46%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;90;SSW;13;43%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;56%
Galveston;Cloudy;87;S;13;76%
Gatesville;Sunny;93;S;12;43%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;51%
Giddings;Partly sunny;89;S;14;54%
Gilmer;Partly sunny w/ showers;89;SSE;12;55%
Graham;Sunny;93;SSE;9;44%
Granbury;Sunny;96;SSE;17;36%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;S;13;48%
Greenville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;16;45%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;89;WSW;31;15%
Hamilton;Sunny;94;SSW;14;40%
Harlingen;Cloudy;90;SE;22;67%
Hearne;Partly sunny;91;S;13;54%
Hebbronville;Sunny;91;SSE;12;47%
Henderson;Cloudy;89;S;9;54%
Hereford;Sunny;88;NNE;22;47%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;93;S;16;47%
Hondo;Sunny;96;S;14;42%
Houston;Sunny;93;S;10;49%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;90;S;13;63%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;93;S;10;49%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;89;S;9;64%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;67%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;10;56%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;13;57%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;92;SSE;16;57%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;91;S;10;55%
Ingleside;Cloudy;89;S;16;66%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;88;SSW;9;61%
Jasper;Cloudy;90;S;10;66%
Junction;Sunny;94;S;16;42%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;93;SE;13;46%
Kerrville;Sunny;92;S;14;47%
Killeen;Sunny;91;S;16;46%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;91;S;15;48%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;59%
La Grange;Cloudy;92;S;13;58%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;92;S;13;42%
Lancaster;Sunny;91;S;17;49%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;91;SSE;16;45%
Llano;Sunny;97;SSW;10;38%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;8;54%
Lubbock;Sunny;97;SW;21;30%
Lufkin;Cloudy;92;SSE;10;53%
Mcallen;Sunny;95;SE;23;53%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;93;S;16;46%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;S;20;46%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;S;16;43%
Midland;Sunny;99;SW;13;30%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;99;SW;13;30%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;91;S;17;49%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;89;S;10;58%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;95;SSE;18;38%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;SE;6;67%
Nacogdoches;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;8;62%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;95;S;17;43%
Odessa;Sunny;98;WSW;17;22%
Orange;Cloudy;89;S;10;72%
Palacios;Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;71%
Palestine;Partly sunny;91;SE;10;54%
Pampa;Cloudy;72;E;30;68%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;72;E;25;64%
Paris;Partly sunny;84;SE;14;69%
Pecos;Sunny;103;SW;18;12%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;23;73%
Plainview;Sunny;92;Calm;0;33%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;94;SE;14;40%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;86;SE;15;73%
Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;89;SE;18;62%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;SE;18;62%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;91;S;14;50%
Robstown;Partly sunny;87;SE;16;69%
Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;15;71%
Rocksprings;Sunny;92;SSE;15;45%
San Angelo;Sunny;99;S;15;33%
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;94;S;13;52%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;96;S;9;42%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;S;13;53%
Seminole;Sunny;98;SW;17;17%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;89;SSE;15;59%
Snyder;Sunny;94;SSW;12;42%
Sonora;Sunny;93;S;16;38%
Stephenville;Sunny;93;SSE;15;40%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;89;SSE;15;55%
Sweetwater;Sunny;94;SSW;12;36%
Temple;Sunny;94;S;24;47%
Terrell;Partly sunny;93;S;20;43%
Tyler;Partly sunny;89;S;13;58%
Uvalde;Sunny;91;SSW;8;49%
Vernon;Partly sunny;94;SSE;18;43%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;16;61%
Waco;Sunny;96;S;18;38%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;91;SE;17;64%
Wharton;Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;58%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;92;SSE;24;46%
Wink;Sunny;102;WSW;13;14%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;93;S;10;41%
_____
