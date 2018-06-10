TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;72;S;10;83%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;S;17;71%

Alice;Cloudy;77;SSE;8;93%

Alpine;Clear;71;SW;8;55%

Amarillo;Sunny;72;S;14;59%

Angleton;Sunny;80;S;7;84%

Arlington;Sunny;75;SSE;7;83%

Austin;Cloudy;78;N;3;86%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;77;S;6;93%

Bay;Sunny;79;S;7;90%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;3;90%

Beeville;Cloudy;78;SSE;8;95%

Borger;Sunny;74;SSW;12;51%

Bowie;Sunny;72;SSE;6;86%

Breckenridge;Sunny;75;S;9;77%

Brenham;Cloudy;79;S;6;97%

Bridgeport;Sunny;73;SSE;5;85%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;81;SSE;13;87%

Brownwood;Sunny;73;SE;5;84%

Burnet;Partly sunny;74;N;3;93%

Canadian;Sunny;74;Calm;0;67%

Castroville;Cloudy;77;ESE;5;92%

Childress;Sunny;72;S;12;78%

Cleburne;Sunny;72;SSE;9;100%

College Station;Cloudy;78;S;7;92%

Comanche;Sunny;73;SSE;7;90%

Conroe;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;78;SE;8;96%

Corsicana;Cloudy;76;S;10;90%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;76;ESE;6;93%

Dalhart;Sunny;64;S;12;69%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;76;S;14;84%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;75;S;10;84%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;75;SSE;12;87%

Decatur;Sunny;74;S;6;84%

Del Rio;Sunny;76;E;9;84%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;77;ESE;9;82%

Denton;Sunny;74;SSE;9;84%

Dryden;Partly sunny;74;ESE;7;74%

Dumas;Sunny;67;S;10;59%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;80;SSE;11;85%

El Paso;Cloudy;73;WSW;5;41%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;81;S;6;94%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;78;SE;5;90%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;88%

Fort Worth;Sunny;77;SSE;7;84%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;75;S;10;84%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;77;SSE;9;77%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;73;SSE;8;88%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;85%

Gainesville;Sunny;70;S;7;91%

Galveston;Partly sunny;83;SSW;12;85%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Georgetown;Cloudy;78;S;9;84%

Giddings;Cloudy;73;S;6;94%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;92%

Graham;Sunny;73;SE;3;89%

Granbury;Sunny;74;ESE;6;83%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;75;SSE;7;83%

Greenville;Partly sunny;75;S;7;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;22;45%

Hamilton;Sunny;72;S;9;100%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;79;S;10;93%

Hearne;Cloudy;76;SE;5;100%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;76;S;5;85%

Henderson;Sunny;71;Calm;0;95%

Hereford;Sunny;70;SW;10;60%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;74;SSE;10;94%

Hondo;Cloudy;79;SE;10;87%

Houston;Cloudy;78;S;6;99%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;S;6;95%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;76;S;5;98%

Houston Clover;Sunny;81;S;7;90%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;80;S;6;90%

Houston Hull;Sunny;81;S;6;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;82;S;6;87%

Huntsville;Cloudy;78;S;6;86%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;82;SSW;14;79%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;75;S;5;84%

Jasper;Sunny;70;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Sunny;75;S;8;84%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;79;SE;10;83%

Kerrville;Cloudy;74;SSE;9;85%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;88%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;7;93%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;79;SSE;13;90%

La Grange;Cloudy;78;S;3;98%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;95%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;74;S;7;88%

Laredo;Partly sunny;78;SE;15;87%

Llano;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

Longview;Partly sunny;75;S;5;83%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;72;S;15;60%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;84%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;8;94%

Mckinney;Sunny;73;S;9;90%

Mesquite;Cloudy;73;SSE;7;92%

Midland;Cloudy;76;S;13;65%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;76;S;13;65%

Midlothian;Sunny;71;SSE;5;100%

Mineola;Partly sunny;74;SE;6;85%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;72;SSE;8;90%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;69;SE;3;93%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;S;7;86%

Odessa;Sunny;74;S;12;70%

Orange;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;97%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;83;S;12;82%

Palestine;Cloudy;74;SE;3;91%

Pampa;Sunny;69;S;12;71%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;72;WSW;10;60%

Paris;Sunny;71;S;6;89%

Pecos;Clear;69;S;5;59%

Perryton;Sunny;75;SSW;13;57%

Plainview;Sunny;66;S;8;67%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;82%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;82;SSE;12;83%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;78;S;5;90%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;S;7;94%

Robstown;Partly sunny;78;SE;5;91%

Rockport;Cloudy;81;S;9;81%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;14;89%

San Angelo;Sunny;75;S;8;78%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;8;90%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;78;ESE;6;92%

San Marcos;Cloudy;79;S;9;88%

Seminole;Sunny;71;S;8;60%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;74;SSE;7;76%

Snyder;Sunny;71;SSE;7;76%

Sonora;Sunny;73;SSE;8;83%

Stephenville;Sunny;71;S;6;90%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;75;SSW;12;88%

Sweetwater;Sunny;72;S;10;76%

Temple;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;96%

Terrell;Cloudy;77;S;9;81%

Tyler;Partly sunny;76;S;6;81%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;73;E;7;95%

Vernon;Sunny;74;S;8;75%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;78;S;8;97%

Waco;Cloudy;77;S;14;87%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;78;SSE;11;89%

Wharton;Sunny;76;Calm;0;95%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;73;S;14;83%

Wink;Sunny;75;SE;9;65%

Zapata;Partly sunny;78;SSE;10;76%

_____

