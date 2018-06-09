TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM CDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;93;S;14;35%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;92;S;16;33%

Alice;Partly sunny;98;SSE;13;33%

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;87;E;7;27%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;95;SW;16;30%

Angleton;Cloudy;78;NNW;8;70%

Arlington;Sunny;93;SE;10;35%

Austin;Partly sunny;94;N;7;38%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;41%

Bay;Partly sunny;90;S;14;60%

Beaumont;Cloudy;92;SW;9;48%

Beeville;Cloudy;94;SE;12;45%

Borger;Sunny;97;SSW;10;21%

Bowie;Partly sunny;93;SE;7;41%

Breckenridge;Sunny;95;S;13;31%

Brenham;Sunny;92;SW;7;42%

Bridgeport;Sunny;93;S;6;36%

Brownsville;Cloudy;95;SSE;22;50%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;94;S;9;33%

Burnet;Partly sunny;91;SSE;8;41%

Canadian;Sunny;100;S;12;16%

Castroville;Sunny;95;SSE;7;31%

Childress;Partly sunny;94;S;15;38%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;93;S;13;38%

College Station;Partly sunny;91;ESE;10;46%

Comanche;Cloudy;95;S;12;34%

Conroe;Sunny;94;N;5;40%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;16;53%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;94;S;12;36%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;96;SSE;13;35%

Dalhart;Sunny;90;SSW;14;30%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;95;SSE;8;35%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;95;S;10;36%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;93;SE;15;39%

Decatur;Sunny;92;SE;6;37%

Del Rio;Sunny;94;SE;10;38%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;93;SE;13;39%

Denton;Sunny;92;SSE;6;37%

Dryden;Partly sunny;95;ESE;13;34%

Dumas;Sunny;91;SSW;14;26%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;97;SE;13;38%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;95;W;6;19%

Ellington;Cloudy;88;ESE;6;58%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;96;ESE;14;37%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;90;SSW;12;40%

Fort Worth;Sunny;97;SSE;12;34%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;95;SSE;10;33%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;95;SSE;9;34%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;SE;12;35%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;91;SSW;10;33%

Gainesville;Sunny;90;SSE;13;43%

Galveston;Partly sunny w/ showers;88;SSE;14;72%

Gatesville;Sunny;93;S;13;38%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;91;S;9;46%

Giddings;Sunny;92;S;6;35%

Gilmer;Sunny;89;ESE;6;49%

Graham;Sunny;94;ESE;6;38%

Granbury;Sunny;96;SSE;8;29%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;93;SE;10;35%

Greenville;Partly sunny;95;SSW;14;33%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;92;WSW;20;19%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;94;S;10;34%

Harlingen;Cloudy;96;SSE;20;47%

Hearne;Sunny;92;S;8;42%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;S;12;37%

Henderson;Partly sunny;94;SE;5;37%

Hereford;Sunny;91;SW;8;30%

Hillsboro;Sunny;95;SE;16;34%

Hondo;Partly sunny;95;N;5;42%

Houston;Cloudy;89;SSE;9;57%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;86;SW;12;66%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;85;S;9;65%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny w/ showers;76;S;9;84%

Houston Clover;Partly Sunny w/ showers;82;Calm;0;73%

Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;76;W;8;90%

Houston Hull;Sunny;84;S;16;56%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;91;S;12;49%

Huntsville;Sunny;92;SSW;7;40%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;S;18;61%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;SSW;7;44%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;40%

Junction;Cloudy;90;S;7;41%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;94;S;7;40%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;93;SSW;13;36%

Killeen;Cloudy;90;SSW;12;40%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;92;S;10;45%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;97;SSE;13;42%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;10;55%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;92;SE;7;39%

Lancaster;Sunny;93;SSE;9;41%

Laredo;Partly sunny;97;SSE;12;36%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;6;38%

Longview;Partly sunny;92;SSW;5;43%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;93;SSW;17;28%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;92;SE;8;36%

Mcallen;Sunny;96;SSE;13;41%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;S;10;36%

Mckinney;Sunny;90;SSE;14;51%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;SE;9;40%

Midland;Intermittent clouds;97;S;14;22%

Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;97;S;14;22%

Midlothian;Sunny;93;SSE;12;38%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;92;SE;9;40%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;94;SE;13;35%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;92;SSE;8;45%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;8;44%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;95;N;6;36%

Odessa;Sunny;94;S;16;27%

Orange;Thunderstorms;81;N;6;86%

Palacios;Sunny;88;S;10;69%

Palestine;Sunny;94;S;9;34%

Pampa;Sunny;97;SSW;13;18%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;99;SSW;9;15%

Paris;Sunny;90;S;8;48%

Pecos;Sunny;96;E;5;23%

Perryton;Sunny;99;SW;7;17%

Plainview;Partly sunny;91;S;12;27%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;32%

Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;88;SE;13;67%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;93;SE;19;47%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;85;SSE;14;66%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;94;S;7;41%

Robstown;Partly sunny;94;SE;15;46%

Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;14;67%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;37%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;95;SSW;12;29%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;94;ENE;8;43%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;99;SE;8;33%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;40%

Seminole;Sunny;93;S;8;28%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;13;37%

Snyder;Partly sunny;92;SSE;12;35%

Sonora;Partly sunny;91;S;16;29%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;93;SSE;10;35%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;92;SSE;8;33%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;95;SE;16;27%

Temple;Partly sunny;94;S;12;39%

Terrell;Sunny;93;S;14;36%

Tyler;Partly sunny;93;S;9;41%

Uvalde;Cloudy;93;SSE;7;40%

Vernon;Partly sunny;96;S;16;34%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;92;SW;13;58%

Waco;Sunny;97;S;15;33%

Weslaco;Cloudy;95;SSE;15;48%

Wharton;Partly sunny w/ showers;89;S;5;43%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;95;S;14;39%

Wink;Sunny;95;W;12;27%

Zapata;Partly sunny;97;SSE;12;29%

