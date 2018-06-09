TX Current Conditions
Updated 4:02 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM CDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;93;S;14;35%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;92;S;16;33%
Alice;Partly sunny;98;SSE;13;33%
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;87;E;7;27%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;95;SW;16;30%
Angleton;Cloudy;78;NNW;8;70%
Arlington;Sunny;93;SE;10;35%
Austin;Partly sunny;94;N;7;38%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;41%
Bay;Partly sunny;90;S;14;60%
Beaumont;Cloudy;92;SW;9;48%
Beeville;Cloudy;94;SE;12;45%
Borger;Sunny;97;SSW;10;21%
Bowie;Partly sunny;93;SE;7;41%
Breckenridge;Sunny;95;S;13;31%
Brenham;Sunny;92;SW;7;42%
Bridgeport;Sunny;93;S;6;36%
Brownsville;Cloudy;95;SSE;22;50%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;94;S;9;33%
Burnet;Partly sunny;91;SSE;8;41%
Canadian;Sunny;100;S;12;16%
Castroville;Sunny;95;SSE;7;31%
Childress;Partly sunny;94;S;15;38%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;93;S;13;38%
College Station;Partly sunny;91;ESE;10;46%
Comanche;Cloudy;95;S;12;34%
Conroe;Sunny;94;N;5;40%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;16;53%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;94;S;12;36%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;96;SSE;13;35%
Dalhart;Sunny;90;SSW;14;30%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;95;SSE;8;35%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;95;S;10;36%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;93;SE;15;39%
Decatur;Sunny;92;SE;6;37%
Del Rio;Sunny;94;SE;10;38%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;93;SE;13;39%
Denton;Sunny;92;SSE;6;37%
Dryden;Partly sunny;95;ESE;13;34%
Dumas;Sunny;91;SSW;14;26%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;97;SE;13;38%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;95;W;6;19%
Ellington;Cloudy;88;ESE;6;58%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;96;ESE;14;37%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;90;SSW;12;40%
Fort Worth;Sunny;97;SSE;12;34%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;95;SSE;10;33%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;95;SSE;9;34%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;SE;12;35%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;91;SSW;10;33%
Gainesville;Sunny;90;SSE;13;43%
Galveston;Partly sunny w/ showers;88;SSE;14;72%
Gatesville;Sunny;93;S;13;38%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;91;S;9;46%
Giddings;Sunny;92;S;6;35%
Gilmer;Sunny;89;ESE;6;49%
Graham;Sunny;94;ESE;6;38%
Granbury;Sunny;96;SSE;8;29%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;93;SE;10;35%
Greenville;Partly sunny;95;SSW;14;33%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;92;WSW;20;19%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;94;S;10;34%
Harlingen;Cloudy;96;SSE;20;47%
Hearne;Sunny;92;S;8;42%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;S;12;37%
Henderson;Partly sunny;94;SE;5;37%
Hereford;Sunny;91;SW;8;30%
Hillsboro;Sunny;95;SE;16;34%
Hondo;Partly sunny;95;N;5;42%
Houston;Cloudy;89;SSE;9;57%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;86;SW;12;66%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;85;S;9;65%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny w/ showers;76;S;9;84%
Houston Clover;Partly Sunny w/ showers;82;Calm;0;73%
Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;76;W;8;90%
Houston Hull;Sunny;84;S;16;56%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;91;S;12;49%
Huntsville;Sunny;92;SSW;7;40%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;S;18;61%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;SSW;7;44%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;40%
Junction;Cloudy;90;S;7;41%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;94;S;7;40%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;93;SSW;13;36%
Killeen;Cloudy;90;SSW;12;40%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;92;S;10;45%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;97;SSE;13;42%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;10;55%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;92;SE;7;39%
Lancaster;Sunny;93;SSE;9;41%
Laredo;Partly sunny;97;SSE;12;36%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;6;38%
Longview;Partly sunny;92;SSW;5;43%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;93;SSW;17;28%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;92;SE;8;36%
Mcallen;Sunny;96;SSE;13;41%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;S;10;36%
Mckinney;Sunny;90;SSE;14;51%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;SE;9;40%
Midland;Intermittent clouds;97;S;14;22%
Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;97;S;14;22%
Midlothian;Sunny;93;SSE;12;38%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;92;SE;9;40%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;94;SE;13;35%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;92;SSE;8;45%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;8;44%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;95;N;6;36%
Odessa;Sunny;94;S;16;27%
Orange;Thunderstorms;81;N;6;86%
Palacios;Sunny;88;S;10;69%
Palestine;Sunny;94;S;9;34%
Pampa;Sunny;97;SSW;13;18%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;99;SSW;9;15%
Paris;Sunny;90;S;8;48%
Pecos;Sunny;96;E;5;23%
Perryton;Sunny;99;SW;7;17%
Plainview;Partly sunny;91;S;12;27%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;32%
Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;88;SE;13;67%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;93;SE;19;47%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;85;SSE;14;66%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;94;S;7;41%
Robstown;Partly sunny;94;SE;15;46%
Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;14;67%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;37%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;95;SSW;12;29%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;94;ENE;8;43%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;99;SE;8;33%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;40%
Seminole;Sunny;93;S;8;28%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;13;37%
Snyder;Partly sunny;92;SSE;12;35%
Sonora;Partly sunny;91;S;16;29%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;93;SSE;10;35%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;92;SSE;8;33%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;95;SE;16;27%
Temple;Partly sunny;94;S;12;39%
Terrell;Sunny;93;S;14;36%
Tyler;Partly sunny;93;S;9;41%
Uvalde;Cloudy;93;SSE;7;40%
Vernon;Partly sunny;96;S;16;34%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;92;SW;13;58%
Waco;Sunny;97;S;15;33%
Weslaco;Cloudy;95;SSE;15;48%
Wharton;Partly sunny w/ showers;89;S;5;43%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;95;S;14;39%
Wink;Sunny;95;W;12;27%
Zapata;Partly sunny;97;SSE;12;29%
_____
