TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;82;NE;14;66%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;85;NNE;16;53%

Alice;Clear;76;SE;8;87%

Alpine;Clear;79;SSW;5;28%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;66;ENE;10;46%

Angleton;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;89;NE;3;50%

Austin;Cloudy;84;S;8;66%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;80;S;13;78%

Bay;Clear;75;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;78;S;4;91%

Beeville;Clear;77;SE;6;89%

Borger;Clear;68;E;3;43%

Bowie;Cloudy;81;NNE;10;63%

Breckenridge;Clear;86;NE;16;54%

Brenham;Clear;81;S;7;80%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;84;NE;13;56%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;90%

Brownwood;Clear;81;NE;7;56%

Burnet;Clear;84;SSE;7;62%

Canadian;Clear;58;WSW;5;75%

Castroville;Clear;82;ESE;7;68%

Childress;Clear;72;NNE;10;42%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;86;NNW;8;61%

College Station;Clear;80;S;8;81%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;66%

Conroe;Clear;81;SSW;5;81%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;9;96%

Corsicana;Clear;83;S;8;71%

Cotulla;Clear;82;SE;10;73%

Dalhart;Clear;60;E;8;57%

Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;88;NE;18;65%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;89;NE;7;56%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;87;NNE;17;62%

Decatur;Clear;82;NNE;10;63%

Del Rio;Clear;88;ESE;6;44%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;89;ESE;10;42%

Denton;Partly cloudy;83;NNE;21;64%

Dryden;Intermittent clouds;87;NE;9;37%

Dumas;Clear;65;E;9;43%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;11;87%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;11;16%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;S;5;88%

Falfurrias;Clear;80;SE;5;78%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;85;SSE;8;61%

Fort Worth;Clear;88;NNE;17;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;85;NNE;18;64%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;86;NNE;16;67%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;86;NW;7;62%

Fredericksburg;Clear;81;SSE;3;57%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;81;NNE;13;61%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;8;87%

Gatesville;Clear;82;Calm;0;65%

Georgetown;Cloudy;85;SSE;9;67%

Giddings;Clear;79;S;8;79%

Gilmer;Clear;83;SW;6;67%

Graham;Mostly clear;84;NNE;10;61%

Granbury;Cloudy;91;NNE;8;54%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;89;NE;3;50%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;88;N;7;58%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;75;NE;36;36%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;3;65%

Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;9;93%

Hearne;Clear;82;SSE;5;75%

Hebbronville;Clear;80;SSE;6;73%

Henderson;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%

Hereford;Clear;61;ENE;6;40%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;85;E;8;62%

Hondo;Clear;83;ESE;9;76%

Houston;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;5;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;76;SSW;5;97%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;80;SSW;5;81%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Houston Clover;Clear;76;Calm;0;97%

Houston Hooks;Clear;79;S;6;84%

Houston Hull;Clear;78;S;6;86%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;80;S;6;81%

Huntsville;Clear;80;S;8;78%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;82;S;14;78%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;3;82%

Jasper;Clear;79;SSW;3;88%

Junction;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;57%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;83;SE;9;70%

Kerrville;Clear;79;SE;3;73%

Killeen;Mostly clear;85;SSE;8;61%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;85;SSE;12;67%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;84%

La Grange;Clear;79;S;7;90%

Lago Vista;Clear;83;S;5;67%

Lancaster;Cloudy;84;NNW;3;68%

Laredo;Mostly clear;88;SSE;15;58%

Llano;Clear;84;Calm;0;51%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;81;WSW;4;69%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;12;51%

Lufkin;Clear;79;SSE;6;87%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;85%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;69%

Mckinney;Cloudy;84;NNE;13;64%

Mesquite;Cloudy;86;N;8;62%

Midland;Mostly clear;84;ENE;18;34%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;84;ENE;18;34%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;68%

Mineola;Cloudy;79;SSW;3;83%

Mineral Wells;Clear;85;NE;15;60%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;84;NW;9;74%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;78;S;3;86%

New Braunfels;Clear;78;S;9;81%

Odessa;Clear;83;ENE;16;39%

Orange;Clear;79;SW;3;94%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;S;8;81%

Palestine;Clear;78;Calm;0;85%

Pampa;Clear;62;E;7;56%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;66;SW;7;51%

Paris;Mostly clear;82;N;9;76%

Pecos;Clear;88;ENE;21;38%

Perryton;Clear;58;N;3;68%

Plainview;Clear;67;NE;12;42%

Pleasanton;Clear;80;SE;8;75%

Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;82;SSE;13;82%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;12;81%

Port Lavaca;Clear;75;SSE;6;91%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;79;SE;6;82%

Robstown;Clear;78;SE;5;89%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;78%

Rocksprings;Intermittent clouds;80;SSE;7;50%

San Angelo;Clear;87;NNE;14;49%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;81;SE;11;79%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;SE;13;73%

San Marcos;Clear;81;S;10;73%

Seminole;Clear;76;ENE;13;39%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;78;NNE;11;79%

Snyder;Clear;80;NE;15;45%

Sonora;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;85;Calm;0;57%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;86;N;15;70%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;82;NNE;13;55%

Temple;Clear;83;SSE;12;71%

Terrell;Cloudy;86;NW;3;62%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;4;77%

Uvalde;Clear;83;ESE;7;70%

Vernon;Clear;75;NNE;9;45%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;90%

Waco;Partly cloudy;86;S;13;58%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;11;85%

Wharton;Clear;73;SE;3;92%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;79;NE;10;58%

Wink;Clear;85;ENE;15;36%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;81;SE;10;69%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather