Published 2:02 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;82;NE;14;66%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;85;NNE;16;53%
Alice;Clear;76;SE;8;87%
Alpine;Clear;79;SSW;5;28%
Amarillo;Mostly clear;66;ENE;10;46%
Angleton;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;89;NE;3;50%
Austin;Cloudy;84;S;8;66%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;80;S;13;78%
Bay;Clear;75;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;78;S;4;91%
Beeville;Clear;77;SE;6;89%
Borger;Clear;68;E;3;43%
Bowie;Cloudy;81;NNE;10;63%
Breckenridge;Clear;86;NE;16;54%
Brenham;Clear;81;S;7;80%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;84;NE;13;56%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;90%
Brownwood;Clear;81;NE;7;56%
Burnet;Clear;84;SSE;7;62%
Canadian;Clear;58;WSW;5;75%
Castroville;Clear;82;ESE;7;68%
Childress;Clear;72;NNE;10;42%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;86;NNW;8;61%
College Station;Clear;80;S;8;81%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;66%
Conroe;Clear;81;SSW;5;81%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;9;96%
Corsicana;Clear;83;S;8;71%
Cotulla;Clear;82;SE;10;73%
Dalhart;Clear;60;E;8;57%
Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;88;NE;18;65%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;89;NE;7;56%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;87;NNE;17;62%
Decatur;Clear;82;NNE;10;63%
Del Rio;Clear;88;ESE;6;44%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Intermittent clouds;89;ESE;10;42%
Denton;Partly cloudy;83;NNE;21;64%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;87;NE;9;37%
Dumas;Clear;65;E;9;43%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;11;87%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;11;16%
Ellington;Mostly clear;79;S;5;88%
Falfurrias;Clear;80;SE;5;78%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;85;SSE;8;61%
Fort Worth;Clear;88;NNE;17;62%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;85;NNE;18;64%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;86;NNE;16;67%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;86;NW;7;62%
Fredericksburg;Clear;81;SSE;3;57%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;81;NNE;13;61%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;8;87%
Gatesville;Clear;82;Calm;0;65%
Georgetown;Cloudy;85;SSE;9;67%
Giddings;Clear;79;S;8;79%
Gilmer;Clear;83;SW;6;67%
Graham;Mostly clear;84;NNE;10;61%
Granbury;Cloudy;91;NNE;8;54%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;89;NE;3;50%
Greenville;Partly cloudy;88;N;7;58%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;75;NE;36;36%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;3;65%
Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;9;93%
Hearne;Clear;82;SSE;5;75%
Hebbronville;Clear;80;SSE;6;73%
Henderson;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%
Hereford;Clear;61;ENE;6;40%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;85;E;8;62%
Hondo;Clear;83;ESE;9;76%
Houston;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;5;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;76;SSW;5;97%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;80;SSW;5;81%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Houston Clover;Clear;76;Calm;0;97%
Houston Hooks;Clear;79;S;6;84%
Houston Hull;Clear;78;S;6;86%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;80;S;6;81%
Huntsville;Clear;80;S;8;78%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;82;S;14;78%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;3;82%
Jasper;Clear;79;SSW;3;88%
Junction;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;57%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;83;SE;9;70%
Kerrville;Clear;79;SE;3;73%
Killeen;Mostly clear;85;SSE;8;61%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;85;SSE;12;67%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;84%
La Grange;Clear;79;S;7;90%
Lago Vista;Clear;83;S;5;67%
Lancaster;Cloudy;84;NNW;3;68%
Laredo;Mostly clear;88;SSE;15;58%
Llano;Clear;84;Calm;0;51%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;81;WSW;4;69%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;12;51%
Lufkin;Clear;79;SSE;6;87%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;85%
Mcgregor;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;69%
Mckinney;Cloudy;84;NNE;13;64%
Mesquite;Cloudy;86;N;8;62%
Midland;Mostly clear;84;ENE;18;34%
Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;84;ENE;18;34%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;68%
Mineola;Cloudy;79;SSW;3;83%
Mineral Wells;Clear;85;NE;15;60%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;84;NW;9;74%
Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;78;S;3;86%
New Braunfels;Clear;78;S;9;81%
Odessa;Clear;83;ENE;16;39%
Orange;Clear;79;SW;3;94%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;S;8;81%
Palestine;Clear;78;Calm;0;85%
Pampa;Clear;62;E;7;56%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;66;SW;7;51%
Paris;Mostly clear;82;N;9;76%
Pecos;Clear;88;ENE;21;38%
Perryton;Clear;58;N;3;68%
Plainview;Clear;67;NE;12;42%
Pleasanton;Clear;80;SE;8;75%
Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;82;SSE;13;82%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;12;81%
Port Lavaca;Clear;75;SSE;6;91%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;79;SE;6;82%
Robstown;Clear;78;SE;5;89%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;78%
Rocksprings;Intermittent clouds;80;SSE;7;50%
San Angelo;Clear;87;NNE;14;49%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;81;SE;11;79%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;SE;13;73%
San Marcos;Clear;81;S;10;73%
Seminole;Clear;76;ENE;13;39%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;78;NNE;11;79%
Snyder;Clear;80;NE;15;45%
Sonora;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;85;Calm;0;57%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;86;N;15;70%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;82;NNE;13;55%
Temple;Clear;83;SSE;12;71%
Terrell;Cloudy;86;NW;3;62%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;4;77%
Uvalde;Clear;83;ESE;7;70%
Vernon;Clear;75;NNE;9;45%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;90%
Waco;Partly cloudy;86;S;13;58%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;11;85%
Wharton;Clear;73;SE;3;92%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;79;NE;10;58%
Wink;Clear;85;ENE;15;36%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;81;SE;10;69%
