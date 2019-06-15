TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
TXZ343-152145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-152145-
Nueces Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-152145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ234-152145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ239-152145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
TXZ242-152145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ342-152145-
Coastal Kleberg-
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-152145-
Kleberg Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90.
TXZ344-152145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy.
Lows around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-152145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-152145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.
Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-152145-
Aransas Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-152145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-152145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-152145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-152145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ447-152145-
Calhoun Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-152145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-152145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ241-152145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ231-152145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ240-152145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ229-152145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
TXZ230-152145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
