Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-062145-

Nueces Islands-

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-062145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-062145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-062145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ242-062145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ342-062145-

Coastal Kleberg-

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-062145-

Kleberg Islands-

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-062145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-062145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-062145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ345-062145-

Aransas Islands-

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-062145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-062145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-062145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ347-062145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-062145-

Calhoun Islands-

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-062145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-062145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-062145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-062145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-062145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-062145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ230-062145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

353 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

