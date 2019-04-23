TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

TXZ343-232200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ443-232200-

Nueces Islands-

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ243-232200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-232200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ239-232200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ242-232200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-232200-

Coastal Kleberg-

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ442-232200-

Kleberg Islands-

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-232200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ244-232200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245-232200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-232200-

Aransas Islands-

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ346-232200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ246-232200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ247-232200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ347-232200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ447-232200-

Calhoun Islands-

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-232200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ232-232200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ241-232200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ231-232200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-232200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229-232200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ230-232200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

347 AM CDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

