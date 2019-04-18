TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019
118 FPUS54 KCRP 180817
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
TXZ343-182115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ443-182115-
Nueces Islands-
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ243-182115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ234-182115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ239-182115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-182115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ342-182115-
Coastal Kleberg-
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ442-182115-
Kleberg Islands-
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ344-182115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ244-182115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-182115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-182115-
Aransas Islands-
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ346-182115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-182115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ247-182115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ347-182115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ447-182115-
Calhoun Islands-
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ233-182115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ232-182115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ241-182115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ231-182115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ240-182115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ229-182115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ230-182115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
317 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
