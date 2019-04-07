TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
TXZ343-072200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ443-072200-
Nueces Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ243-072200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ234-072200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ239-072200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ242-072200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ342-072200-
Coastal Kleberg-
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ442-072200-
Kleberg Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ344-072200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ244-072200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-072200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-072200-
Aransas Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ346-072200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-072200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ247-072200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ347-072200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ447-072200-
Calhoun Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ233-072200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ232-072200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ241-072200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ231-072200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ240-072200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-072200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-072200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
