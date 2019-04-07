TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nueces Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Aransas Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

321 AM CDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 40 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

