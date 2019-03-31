TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
_____
903 FPUS54 KCRP 310603 AAA
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
TXZ343-310930-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 25 to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ443-310930-
Nueces Islands-
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ243-310930-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ234-310930-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ239-310930-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ242-310930-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ342-310930-
Coastal Kleberg-
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 25 to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ442-310930-
Kleberg Islands-
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ344-310930-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ244-310930-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ245-310930-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-310930-
Aransas Islands-
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 25 to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ346-310930-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ246-310930-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ247-310930-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ347-310930-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ447-310930-
Calhoun Islands-
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ233-310930-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ232-310930-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ241-310930-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ231-310930-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-310930-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ229-310930-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ230-310930-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
103 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy
with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TE
_____
