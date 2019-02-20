TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
TXZ343-201030-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-201030-
Nueces Islands-
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-201030-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ234-201030-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ239-201030-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-201030-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ342-201030-
Coastal Kleberg-
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-201030-
Kleberg Islands-
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ344-201030-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ244-201030-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ245-201030-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ345-201030-
Aransas Islands-
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-201030-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ246-201030-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ247-201030-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-201030-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-201030-
Calhoun Islands-
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-201030-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ232-201030-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ241-201030-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-201030-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ240-201030-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-201030-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ230-201030-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
946 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
