TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ443-181030-
Nueces Islands-
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ243-181030-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening and early morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ234-181030-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, the mostly
cloudy by late afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ239-181030-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy late
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-181030-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ342-181030-
Coastal Kleberg-
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ442-181030-
Kleberg Islands-
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25
mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ344-181030-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear becoming partly cloudy late.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ244-181030-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ245-181030-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ345-181030-
Aransas Islands-
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear becoming partly cloudy late.
Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ346-181030-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ246-181030-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-181030-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ347-181030-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ447-181030-
Calhoun Islands-
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear becoming partly cloudy late.
Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ233-181030-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-181030-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-181030-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear becoming partly cloudy late.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ231-181030-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-181030-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ229-181030-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ230-181030-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
949 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
