TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

TXZ343-042215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ443-042215-

Nueces Islands-

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-042215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ234-042215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ239-042215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ242-042215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ342-042215-

Coastal Kleberg-

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ442-042215-

Kleberg Islands-

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-042215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ244-042215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

TXZ245-042215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ345-042215-

Aransas Islands-

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ346-042215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ246-042215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ247-042215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ347-042215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ447-042215-

Calhoun Islands-

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ233-042215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ232-042215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ241-042215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

TXZ231-042215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-042215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-042215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-042215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

928 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

