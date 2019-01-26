TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light west winds. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light west winds. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

