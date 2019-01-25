TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

143 FPUS54 KCRP 250928

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

TXZ343-252245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-252245-

Nueces Islands-

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-252245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-252245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ239-252245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TXZ242-252245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-252245-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-252245-

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-252245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-252245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-252245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-252245-

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-252245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-252245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-252245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ347-252245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-252245-

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-252245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-252245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-252245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-252245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ240-252245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-252245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ230-252245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

