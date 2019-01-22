TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nueces Islands-
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
northwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Kleberg-
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kleberg Islands-
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Aransas Islands-
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
25 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Calhoun Islands-
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent
chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
335 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
