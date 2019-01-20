TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

TXZ343-202245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-202245-

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-202245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-202245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-202245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-202245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-202245-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around

70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-202245-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-202245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-202245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-202245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-202245-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-202245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-202245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-202245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-202245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-202245-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ233-202245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-202245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-202245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-202245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ240-202245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-202245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ230-202245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

