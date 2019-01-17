TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Nueces Islands-
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in the
night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Kleberg-
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kleberg Islands-
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Aransas Islands-
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Near steady
temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in
the night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Calhoun Islands-
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
early morning. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in the
night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in
the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in
the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in the
night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
359 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in the
night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
