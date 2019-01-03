TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ443-032245-
Nueces Islands-
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ243-032245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ234-032245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-032245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ242-032245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ342-032245-
Coastal Kleberg-
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ442-032245-
Kleberg Islands-
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning.
Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ344-032245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-032245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ245-032245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-032245-
Aransas Islands-
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ346-032245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-032245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-032245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-032245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-032245-
Calhoun Islands-
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-032245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-032245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-032245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ231-032245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-032245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ229-032245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ230-032245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
257 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
