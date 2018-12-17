TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
515 FPUS54 KCRP 170930
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
TXZ343-172230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ443-172230-
Nueces Islands-
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ243-172230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ234-172230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ239-172230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ242-172230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ342-172230-
Coastal Kleberg-
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ442-172230-
Kleberg Islands-
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ344-172230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ244-172230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ245-172230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ345-172230-
Aransas Islands-
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ346-172230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ246-172230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ247-172230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ347-172230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ447-172230-
Calhoun Islands-
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ233-172230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ232-172230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ241-172230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ231-172230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ240-172230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ229-172230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ230-172230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
330 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
87/83
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather