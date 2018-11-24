TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

TXZ343-242230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-242230-

Nueces Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-242230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-242230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-242230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-242230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-242230-

Coastal Kleberg-

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-242230-

Kleberg Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-242230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-242230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-242230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-242230-

Aransas Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-242230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-242230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-242230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-242230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-242230-

Calhoun Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-242230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-242230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-242230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-242230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-242230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-242230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light north

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-242230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

332 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

