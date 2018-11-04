TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

627 FPUS54 KCRP 041555 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

TXZ343-042215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ443-042215-

Nueces Islands-

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-042215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ234-042215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Cooler. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ239-042215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ242-042215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ342-042215-

Coastal Kleberg-

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ442-042215-

Kleberg Islands-

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ344-042215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ244-042215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ245-042215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ345-042215-

Aransas Islands-

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-042215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ246-042215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ247-042215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ347-042215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ447-042215-

Calhoun Islands-

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-042215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ232-042215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ241-042215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ231-042215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ240-042215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ229-042215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ230-042215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

955 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TMT/TE/WC

