TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
TXZ343-302145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ443-302145-
Nueces Islands-
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ243-302145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ234-302145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ239-302145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ242-302145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ342-302145-
Coastal Kleberg-
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ442-302145-
Kleberg Islands-
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ344-302145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ244-302145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ245-302145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-302145-
Aransas Islands-
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ346-302145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ246-302145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ247-302145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15
mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ347-302145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows
around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ447-302145-
Calhoun Islands-
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ233-302145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ232-302145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ241-302145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ231-302145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-302145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ229-302145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ230-302145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
347 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
PH/TMT
_____
