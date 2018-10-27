TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

315 FPUS54 KCRP 270834

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

TXZ343-272145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light west winds shifting to the south around 10

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-272145-

Nueces Islands-

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-272145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds increasing to south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10

mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-272145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-272145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-272145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-272145-

Coastal Kleberg-

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-272145-

Kleberg Islands-

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-272145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light west winds shifting to the south around 10

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-272145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light west winds shifting to the southwest around 10

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-272145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light west winds shifting to the south around 10

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-272145-

Aransas Islands-

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-272145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-272145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-272145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-272145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-272145-

Calhoun Islands-

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-272145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-272145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-272145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds increasing to south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-272145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-272145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds increasing to south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-272145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds increasing

to south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-272145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TMT/CB

