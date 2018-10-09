TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
TXZ343-092130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
TXZ443-092130-
Nueces Islands-
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature around
80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 70.
TXZ243-092130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ234-092130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-092130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
TXZ242-092130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ342-092130-
Coastal Kleberg-
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 70.
TXZ442-092130-
Kleberg Islands-
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
TXZ344-092130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
TXZ244-092130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ245-092130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-092130-
Aransas Islands-
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
TXZ346-092130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-092130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-092130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-092130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
TXZ447-092130-
Calhoun Islands-
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
TXZ233-092130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-092130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-092130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
TXZ231-092130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ240-092130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
TXZ229-092130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ230-092130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows
around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
