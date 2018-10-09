TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

019 FPUS54 KCRP 090900

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

TXZ343-092130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-092130-

Nueces Islands-

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature around

80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 70.

$$

TXZ243-092130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-092130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-092130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-092130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ342-092130-

Coastal Kleberg-

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 70.

$$

TXZ442-092130-

Kleberg Islands-

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-092130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-092130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-092130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-092130-

Aransas Islands-

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-092130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-092130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-092130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-092130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-092130-

Calhoun Islands-

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-092130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-092130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-092130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ231-092130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-092130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ229-092130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ230-092130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

400 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

87/88

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather