TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

629 FPUS54 KCRP 090316 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

TXZ343-090915-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-090915-

Nueces Islands-

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-090915-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-090915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-090915-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-090915-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ342-090915-

Coastal Kleberg-

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-090915-

Kleberg Islands-

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-090915-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-090915-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-090915-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ345-090915-

Aransas Islands-

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-090915-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-090915-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-090915-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-090915-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-090915-

Calhoun Islands-

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-090915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-090915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ241-090915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ231-090915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-090915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ229-090915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ230-090915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1016 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

GW/TE/JV

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather