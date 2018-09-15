TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

761 FPUS54 KCRP 152108

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

TXZ343-160915-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-160915-

Nueces Islands-

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-160915-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-160915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ239-160915-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ242-160915-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ342-160915-

Coastal Kleberg-

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-160915-

Kleberg Islands-

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-160915-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-160915-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245-160915-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-160915-

Aransas Islands-

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ346-160915-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ246-160915-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ247-160915-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ347-160915-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ447-160915-

Calhoun Islands-

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near

steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-160915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ232-160915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ241-160915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ231-160915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ240-160915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-160915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ230-160915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

408 PM CDT Sat Sep 15 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

