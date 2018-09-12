TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ443-131000-
Nueces Islands-
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-131000-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ234-131000-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-131000-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ242-131000-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-131000-
Coastal Kleberg-
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ442-131000-
Kleberg Islands-
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-131000-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ244-131000-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ245-131000-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ345-131000-
Aransas Islands-
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-131000-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ246-131000-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ247-131000-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ347-131000-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ447-131000-
Calhoun Islands-
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80.
East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-131000-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ232-131000-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ241-131000-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ231-131000-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ240-131000-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ229-131000-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ230-131000-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
346 PM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
