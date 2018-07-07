TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

307 FPUS54 KCRP 070835

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

TXZ343-072200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-072200-

Nueces Islands-

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-072200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-072200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-072200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ242-072200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-072200-

Coastal Kleberg-

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-072200-

Kleberg Islands-

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-072200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-072200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-072200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ345-072200-

Aransas Islands-

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-072200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-072200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-072200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ347-072200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-072200-

Calhoun Islands-

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-072200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-072200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-072200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-072200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-072200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-072200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ230-072200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

335 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

