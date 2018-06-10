TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

TXZ343-102145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-102145-

Nueces Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ243-102145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-102145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-102145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-102145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-102145-

Coastal Kleberg-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-102145-

Kleberg Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-102145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-102145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-102145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-102145-

Aransas Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ346-102145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-102145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-102145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-102145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-102145-

Calhoun Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ233-102145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-102145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-102145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-102145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-102145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-102145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-102145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

