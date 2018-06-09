TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

TXZ343-092115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-092115-

Nueces Islands-

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-092115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-092115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-092115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-092115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-092115-

Coastal Kleberg-

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-092115-

Kleberg Islands-

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-092115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-092115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-092115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-092115-

Aransas Islands-

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-092115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-092115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-092115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-092115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-092115-

Calhoun Islands-

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-092115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-092115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-092115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-092115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-092115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-092115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-092115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1125 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

