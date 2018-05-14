TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:44 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
_____
110 FPUS54 KCRP 142040
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
TXZ343-151000-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ443-151000-
Nueces Islands-
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-151000-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-151000-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-151000-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms until early morning. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ242-151000-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ342-151000-
Coastal Kleberg-
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ442-151000-
Kleberg Islands-
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ344-151000-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ244-151000-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ245-151000-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ345-151000-
Aransas Islands-
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ346-151000-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ246-151000-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ247-151000-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ347-151000-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ447-151000-
Calhoun Islands-
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ233-151000-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ232-151000-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ241-151000-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-151000-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ240-151000-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-151000-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until early morning. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-151000-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
340 PM CDT Mon May 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TE/GW
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather