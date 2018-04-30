TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

951 FPUS54 KCRP 302005

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

TXZ243-010945-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s

inland...in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ234-010945-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-010945-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-010945-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s

inland...in the mid 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the mid 80s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

$$

TXZ244-010945-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower

70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around

70 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ247-010945-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-010945-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-010945-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ241-010945-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-010945-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-010945-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ231-010945-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-010945-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-010945-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-010945-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

305 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TC/TB

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather