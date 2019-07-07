TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

TXZ253-080300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-080300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ257-080300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 80.

TXZ252-080300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ254-080300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ256-080300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-080300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ249-080300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

TXZ250-080300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-080300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ251-080300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-080300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

