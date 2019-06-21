TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019

609 FPUS54 KBRO 210856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

TXZ253-220300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-220300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-220300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ252-220300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ254-220300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-220300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-220300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings around 110 in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101.

$$

TXZ249-220300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-220300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-220300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-220300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-220300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

