TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 114 to 119.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ255-060300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-060300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ252-060300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 108. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 107. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ254-060300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ256-060300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs near 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-060300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 109. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ249-060300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 106. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ250-060300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph late

in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ353-060300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 108 in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 15 mph

late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 107. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ251-060300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 104. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ351-060300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs near 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

