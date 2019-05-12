TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

_____

938 FPUS54 KBRO 120856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather