TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

_____

180 FPUS54 KBRO 080856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast

around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph early in the

afternoon shifting to the northwest. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph early

in the afternoon becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

