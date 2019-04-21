TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

TXZ253

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.



TXZ255

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.



TXZ257

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.



TXZ252

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ254

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.



TXZ256

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.



TXZ248

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.



TXZ249

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.



TXZ250

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.



TXZ353

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 90.



TXZ251

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.



TXZ351

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.



