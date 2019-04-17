TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

_____

499 FPUS54 KBRO 170856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

TXZ253-180300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after

midnight shifting to the southwest.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-180300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-180300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-180300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-180300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ256-180300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-180300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

east around 10 mph after midnight shifting to the north.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-180300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-180300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-180300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-180300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-180300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph early in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather