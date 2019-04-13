TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to west 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west around 20 mph

late in the morning increasing to 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the late evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

