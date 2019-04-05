TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
_____
568 FPUS54 KBRO 050615 AAB
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
TXZ253-051100-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ255-051100-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-051100-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-051100-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-051100-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-051100-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ248-051100-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-051100-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ250-051100-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ353-051100-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ251-051100-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-051100-
Coastal Kenedy-
115 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
