TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

TXZ253-310300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ255-310300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 20 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

shifting to the northwest around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ257-310300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the evening

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 30 to 40 mph

becoming northwest around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ252-310300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ254-310300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

around 20 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-310300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 30 to 40 mph

becoming northwest around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ248-310300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-310300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ250-310300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ353-310300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-310300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-310300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

