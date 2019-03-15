TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph shifting

to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to

the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

