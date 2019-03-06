TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and isolated rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle and isolated rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle and isolated rain showers. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 70. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle and isolated rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of drizzle and isolated rain showers. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to

40 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to

42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas

of drizzle and isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and isolated rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and isolated rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with areas of

drizzle and isolated rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

