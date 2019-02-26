TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

TXZ253-261230-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ255-261230-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until

early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ257-261230-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until

early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy

fog until early morning, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-261230-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

$$

TXZ254-261230-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until

early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ256-261230-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until

early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy

fog until early morning, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ248-261230-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ249-261230-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ250-261230-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ353-261230-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

$$

TXZ251-261230-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until

early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ351-261230-

Coastal Kenedy-

919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until

early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy

fog until early morning, then areas of fog early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

